El Govern de Catalunya retira el concierto educativo a los colegios que segregan por sexo

El Govern no renueva el concierto educativo a los once colegios catalanes que segregan por sexo, según ha publicado el Diario Oficial de la Generalitat (DOGC), porque "no cumplen el principio de coeducación por medio de la escolarización mixta, que ha de ser objeto de atención preferente".

Los centros educativos de Catalunya que quedan excluidos del concierto educativo, la mayoría pertenecientes a instituciones religiosas de carácter conservador, son los colegios Canigó, Bell-lloc del Pla, Les Alzines, Pineda, Xaloc, Institució Lleida, Esc. Fam. Agr. Campjoliu, Institució Tarragona, La Vall, La Farga y Viaró, según la resolución de Educación publicada en el DOGC.

La resolución que deja fuera de los conciertos a estos centros aprueba de forma provisional las renovaciones de los conciertos educativos en Catalnya para la educación primaria, las modificaciones de los conciertos de educación infantil de segundo ciclo y de educación secundaria obligatoria, y la prórroga de los conciertos educativos de educación primaria de los centros para el próximo curso 2020-2021.