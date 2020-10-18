Estás leyendo: Guinea Ecuatorial emite una orden de busca y captura contra Eduardo Tamayo

Guinea Ecuatorial emite una orden de busca y captura contra Eduardo Tamayo 

La Justicia del país africano busca al responsable del 'tamayazo' por una denuncia de un empresario gallego que acusa al expolítico de falsear documentación dentro de una trama de extorsión. 

Eduardo Tamayo,iz, y Teresa Sáez, del Grupo Mixto siguen desde sus escaños de la Asamblea de Madrid, la intervención del candidato socialista a la Comunidad de Madrid, Rafael Simancas. . EFE/ CHEMA MOYA
La Justicia de Guinea Ecuatorial ha emitido una orden de búsqueda y captura contra Eduardo Tamayo, protagonista del suceso que pasó a la historia como 'el tamayazo' y que impidió con su abstención que el socialista Rafael Simancas ocupara la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid. Ahora, la Justicia de Guinea Ecuatorial le busca tras recibir una denuncia de un empresario gallego que le acusa al expolítico de falsear documentación dentro de una trama de extorsión, tal y como informa eldiario.es

La orden de búsqueda y captura fue dictada el pasado 12 de marzo y permite a la Policía entrar a su domicilio (reside en Guinea Ecuatorial) o a cualquier otro lugar donde pudiera encontrarse. No obstante, según informa el diario citado, Tamayo consiguió salir del país el pasado 27 de octubre, a pesar de los intentos de Guinea Ecuatorial por impedirlo.

Guinea Ecuatorial no es el único país con el que Tamayo tiene cuentas pendientes con la Justicia. El juzgado número 8 de Vigo también está investigando al expolítico por su presunta participación en una red de extorsión al empresario gallego que ahora le denuncia en Guinea Ecuatorial. El protagonista del 'tamayazo' le exigía, supuestamente, unos 400.000 euros al empresario. 

