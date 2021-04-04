Estás leyendo: Hallan el cuerpo sin vida de un migrante flotando en una playa de Ceuta

El hombre. de unos 60 años y con documentación francesa entre sus escasas pertenencias, ha aparecido en una playa próxima a la frontera con Marruecos.

Una mujer espera el traslado al barco María Zambrano, de Salvamento Marítimo, donde pasará la noche. JAIRO VARGAS.

La Guardia Civil ha localizado este domingo el cuerpo sin vida de un migrante, de unos 60 años y con documentación francesa entre sus escasas pertenencias, en una playa de Ceuta próxima a la frontera con Marruecos.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes del Instituto Armado, el hallazgo se ha producido a raíz de que unas personas alertaran sobre las 11:00 horas de la presencia de una persona sin vida en la playa de Benzú.

En un primer momento todo apuntaba a que se podía tratar del cuerpo de un migrante de origen marroquí que habría intentado entrar a nado en la ciudad, pero posteriormente la Guardia Civil ha confirmado que el hombre llevaba encima documentación francesa.

El hombre estaba vestido de calle y llevaba puesta una aleta, por lo que se ha abierto una investigación por parte de la Policía Judicial para determinar la situación de esta persona.

Esta circunstancia hace sospechar a la Guardia Civil de que se pueda tratar de un ciudadano que estaba en territorio marroquí y falleció mientras intentaba alcanzar la costa española a nado o bien que iba a realizar la travesía en sentido inverso por el cierre de las fronteras.

Los agentes del Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS) sacaron el cadáver del agua y la autoridad judicial procedió a su levantamiento.

El cuerpo ha sido trasladado al tanatorio municipal para la práctica de la autopsia que revelará las causas exactas del fallecimiento, aunque todo indica que murió ahogado ya que no se han apreciado signos de violencia en el cuerpo.

