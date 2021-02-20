Estás leyendo: Un hombre es detenido tras agredir "con gran violencia" a su pareja en Navarra

La víctima ha sido trasladada en helicóptero al Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra.

Un agente de la Policía Nacional en una foto de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS.

Un hombre ha sido detenido este sábado por un presunto delito de violencia de género por agredir "con gran violencia" a su pareja en Azagra, que ha tenido que ser trasladada en helicóptero al Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra.

Según ha informado la Policía Foral, un hombre se ha presentado en la comisaría de este cuerpo en Estella informando de que creía haber matado a su pareja con la que convive.

Hasta el lugar se ha enviado una patrulla para custodia y hasta esclarecimiento de los hechos. La víctima es una mujer que ha sido golpeada "con gran violencia" pero que respiraba y se encontraba consciente. Ha sido trasladada en helicóptero al Complejo Hospitalario de Navarra.

El posible autor se encuentra detenido en dependencias de Estella a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial una vez se elabore el atestado.

