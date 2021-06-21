madrid
El ex presidente del Gobierno, Felipe González, dijo que en España hay veces que se viven "momentos históricos y muchas veces momentos histéricos", pero consideró que actualmente sí estamos en un momento clave que concretó en la salida de la crisis económica y, sobre todo, en la situación de Catalunya.
González, el acto de entrega del Premio Rojana en homenaje a Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba y que en su primera edición ha sido para el dibujante José María Pérez González, 'Peridis', se refirió sin citarla expresamente a la decisión del Gobierno sobre los indultos, y lanzó un aviso claro: "Hay algunas decisiones que nos llevan a callejones difíciles y estrechos, sino se tienen claro los marcos constitucionales que se tiene que respetar", dijo.
(Habrá ampliación)
