MADRID
Delante de la tumba de Pablo Iglesias, donde se celebró un acto para conmemorar el 95 aniversario del fallecimiento del fundador del PSOE y de la UGT, el secretario general del sindicato socialista, Pepe Álvarez, insistió en que la reforma laboral "se tiene que derogar", aunque asumió que se empiece por los llamados "aspectos más lesivos" que figuran en el acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición.
Álvarez, delante de secretario de Organización del PSOE y ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos; rechazó las palabras del presidente del Gobierno de vincular la derogación de la reforma laboral a un acuerdo con la patronal, "porque la patronal no va a aceptar esos acuerdos, porque ahora ya lo tiene todo", afirmó.
El secretario general de la UGT indicó que su sindicato no va a renunciar a la derogación completa de la reforma laboral, pero sí consideró imprescindible empezar a derogar de forma inmediata esos aspectos más lesivos, "porque es necesario ir a ese proceso de desmontaje de esta reforma", añadió, y pidió que sea cuanto antes.
Ábalos dice que la derecha busca la intimidación y hasta la eliminación del adversario
Antes de Álvarez, tomó la palabra José Luis Ábalos quien lanzó toda una arenga para pedir a los suyos que no se echen atrás por los ataques de la derecha. "Su grado de crispación es producto de su propia frustración Rabian, luego cabalgamos", afirmó.
El dirigente socialista destacó la labor del Gobierno durante esta pandemia y aseguró que se mantendrá en la misma dirección "que estamos haciendo como socialistas" y que, según resumió, es ·estar con los que menos tienen", dijo.
Ábalos reivindicó los valores socialistas y los contrapuso a los de la derecha que, según dijo, buscan la intimidación del adversario, tratar de debilitar su imagen y hasta su eliminación", por lo que propuso contestar con argumentos "y sin desmerecer a nadie".
