La Iglesia asume que el Supremo permitirá enterrar a Franco en La Almudena

La Iglesia da por hecho que el Tribunal Supremo permitirá la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos y que la familia podrá elegir el destino de sus restos. Así lo recoge Religión Digital, que concreta recordando que el único lugar propuesto y aceptado por los descendientes hasta el momento ha sido el nicho que ostentan en la cripta de La Almundena.

A la negativa de la familia de inhumar el cuerpo del dictador en cualquier otro sitio que no sea La Almudena, se suma, según han explicado fuentes eclesiales, que "la tumba es propiedad de la familia, y si el Supremo les concede a ellos potestad para elegir el lugar de inhumación, nosotros no tenemos nada que decir", por lo que en ese punto la Iglesia no podría hacer nada, a pesar de su preocupación de que se correría el riesgo de convertir la cripta en un lugar de peregrinación franquista.

La Delegación del Gobierno se ha mostrado en contra de este hipotético caso. Han señalado que La Almudena no podría absorber el elevado volumen de visitas que atraería la sepultura y que se darían problemas de seguridad de cara a la lucha antiterrorista. Las otras razones por las que Delegación muestra su negativa es porque se podrían generar problemas de conflictividad social, por "espolear a la extrema derecha".