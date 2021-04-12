Estás leyendo: Iglesias anuncia una querella contra Inda por decir que Irán y Venezuela financiaron a Podemos pese al archivo de la Justicia

Iglesias anuncia una querella contra Inda por decir que Irán y Venezuela financiaron a Podemos pese al archivo de la Justicia

"Entre insultos, nos acusaba falsamente de delitos gravísimos, simplemente revela lo que es la ultraderecha mediática", ha afirmado el líder de Unidas Podemos en un tuit. 

Imagen de archivo de Eduardo Inda.
El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, anunció este lunes que emprenderá acciones legales contra Eduardo Inda por asegurar en El Programa de Ana Rosa que Venezuela e Irán financiaron a su partido pese a que la Justicia ha archivado varias querellas contra la formación morada sobre su financiación

Iglesias publicó un mensaje de Twitter adelantando la querella y extendiendo su acusación a la conductora del programa: "Vamos a emprender acciones legales contra Eduardo Inda por esto que ha dicho hoy en el programa de Ana Rosa Quintana. El silencio de la presentadora mientras, entre insultos, nos acusaba falsamente de delitos gravísimos, simplemente revela lo que es la ultraderecha mediática".

El líder de Podemos adjuntó en su tuit la intervención de Inda en el programa que será objeto de la querella. Inda afirmó que Iglesias y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, son "gentuza" y "chusma".

Inda vuelve así a acusar de supuesta financiación ilegal al partido morado pese a que se han archivado varias querellas y sin presentar ninguna prueba. En 2017, Inda fue denunciado junto al empresario Enrique Riobóo de la Vega por mentir en el Senado sobre la financiación de Podemos. La única prueba aportada por Inda en esta cuestión fue un mapa de España.

