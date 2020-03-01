Estás leyendo: Iglesias: "Queridos amigos de las cloacas: estamos en el Gobierno"

Iglesias: "Queridos amigos de las cloacas: estamos en el Gobierno"

En un acto de presentación de su lista para revalidar la dirección del partido, el líder de Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Ejecutivo destaca el fracaso de quienes han "trabajado" para que su formación no llegase a gobernar.

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias (c), este domingo durante el acto de presentación de su candidatura a la Tercera Asamblea Ciudadana de la formación, prevista para este 21 de marzo en Leganés (Madrid)
El secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, en una imagen de archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO / EFE

"Queridos amigos de las cloacas: estamos en el Gobierno". Así se ha dirigido este domingo el secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Ejecutivo, Pablo Iglesias, a quienes han "trabajado" para que su partido no entrara en el Gobierno y a los que han criticado que forme parte del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional.

"Las cloacas no han cumplido sus objetivos, a pesar de haber trabajado para que no entráramos en el Gobierno"

Así, en un acto de presentación de su candidatura al tercer congreso de su formación (Vistalegre III), previsto para el 21 de marzo en la Cubierta de Leganés, Iglesias ha reconocido que los seis años de vida del partido han sido "muy difíciles".

La militancia, decía Iglesdias, "ha tenido que aguantarnos a nosotros mismos y resistir nuestros propios errores".

Lo peor, subrayaba, ha sido vivir y soportar una campaña de las cloacas del Estado contra el partido, pero hoy Podemos ya puede decir que "no han cumplido sus objetivos, a pesar de haber trabajado para que no entráramos en el Gobierno", ha enfatizado.

El también vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 ha presentado aquí su lista para Vistalegre III, en la que repiten casi todos los dirigentes que han formado parte de su núcleo duro hasta hoy, y en la que se incorpora Jaume Asens -presidente del grupo en el Congreso y líder de los Comunes. La gran ausencia es la de Gloria Elizo, vicepresidenta tercera del Congreso de los Diputados. 

Su lista está encabezada por sus más estrechos colabores, con la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, en el primer puesto, y el portavoz parlamentario, Pablo Echenique, de número dos, informa Europa Press. 

