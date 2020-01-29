Iglesias reclama el diálogo con Torra como una "obligación" del Gobierno

madridActualizado:
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, ha reclamado este miércoles que el Ejecutivo siga apostando por el diálogo con Quim Torra, mientras este siga "al frente de la Generalitat". Esto pasa por mantener la reunión entre Torra y el presidente del Ejecutivo central, Pedro Sánchez, prevista para el 6 de febrero.
El también ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030 ha incidido en que el diálogo es la receta del Gobierno para Catalunya, así como la "obligación de los políticos".
También ha pedido a la derecha, tras su "nefasta gestión" en esta materia, que les "deje hacer": "Estamos en la situación en la que estamos porque algunos no han sabido dialogar", esgrimía.
En Oliva (Valencia), donde ha visitado una de las zonas afectadas por el temporal Gloria, Iglesias no ha valorado la convocatoria electoral anunciada y no concretada por el presidente catalán este miércoles.
"Si hay elecciones el partido se presentará a las elecciones, y muy pronto habrá un nuevo Gobierno en Catalunya", vaticinaba.
