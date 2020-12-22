Iglesias ve una "muy buena noticia" el decreto antidesahucios, aunque no sea la "panacea"

madrid
El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, publicó este martes en redes sociales un vídeo en el que explica el decreto que prohíbe desahuciar a familias vulnerables o cortarles los suministros durante todo el estado de alarma, mientras la portavoz del Ejecutivo, María Jesús Montero y el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, lo hacían en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros que lo aprobó.
En el vídeo, de dos minutos y medio, grabado en la sede de la Vicepresidencia junto a las banderas de España y la UE y publicado antes de las 14.30, Iglesias comienza constatando: "Hoy por fin hemos aprobado en el Consejo de Ministros la suspension de los desahucios sin alternativa habitacional y la prohición de los cortes de suministros básicos mientras dura el estado de alarma".
Seguidamente, enumera objetivamente las particularidades del decreto y quiénes son los beneficiarios, sin entrar en las compensaciones a los propietarios que impuso el PSOE antes de concluir: "Seguramente este decreto no es la panacea y tendremos que seguir trabajando, pero creo que es una muy buena noticia porque va a ayudar a muchísimas familias a pasar este invierno de este año tan duro y tan difícil en condiciones de seguridad y de dignidad para ellos y para sus hijos. Felices fiestas a todos y a todas".
Hoy, por fin, hemos aprobado en el Consejo de Ministros la suspensión de los desahucios sin alternativa habitacional y la prohibición de cortar la luz, el agua y el gas a hogares vulnerables mientras dure el estado de alarma. pic.twitter.com/f7Bp82BUhl— Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) December 22, 2020
