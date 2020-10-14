Estás leyendo: El PP pacta con los independentistas en Baleares para sacar de un ayuntamiento al PSOE

Illes Balears El PP pacta con los independentistas en Baleares para sacar de un ayuntamiento al PSOE

El presidente de El PI, Antoni Amengual, ha informado este miércoles de que ha enviado una carta a su homólogo de la formación conservadora denunciando el pacto "anti naturaleza que rompe el gobierno estable del municipio".

El presidente de El PI, Antoni Amengual. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo
El presidente de El PI, Antoni Amengual. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

PALMA DE MALLORCA

EUROPA PRESS

El PI-Proposta per les Illes Balears ha pedido al presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, que frene la moción de censura que su partido presentará este viernes con los independentistas en Maria de la Salut.

En una nota de prensa, el presidente de El PI, Antoni Amengual, ha informado este miércoles de que ha enviado una carta a su homólogo del PP denunciando el pacto "anti naturaleza que rompe el gobierno estable del municipio".

"Este acuerdo entre el PP y la coalición independentista XMARIA-APIB, roba la alcaldía a Biel Mas que encabezaba la lista más votada en las pasadas elecciones y que gobernaba en minoría con los socialistas", han señalado desde El PI.

Amengual ha denunciado que este pacto "es una estafa al electorado" y ha recordado que "el candidato que será el alcalde veinte meses era el suplente primero de la lista de XMARIA-APIB".

Según Amengual, "es insólito y engañoso que tengan que renunciar al cargo nueve aspirantes, entre ellos el cabeza de lista y designar primer edil en un sustituto, que iba situado el duodécimo de la candidatura".

Además, ha añadido que "no se puede conseguir el poder a cualquier precio y menos votando en contra de los principios de un partido".

En este sentido, el presidente de el PI ha puntualizado que el PP defiende unos postulados en Madrid y en Mallorca "hace todo lo contrario y es capaz de pactar con los independentistas" para tener la alcaldía de un pueblo de 2.000 habitantes sólo diez meses".

Por este motivo, Amengual se ha mostrado "muy sorprendido" con que Casado cierre un acuerdo con una formación "que critica la baja calidad democrática de España, que denuncia la represión política y defensa la amnistía de presos y exiliados, además de la independencia de Cataluña".

