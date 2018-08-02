El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, ha destituido al coronel de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil, Manuel Sánchez Corbí, por "pérdida de confianza", según han confirmado fuentes del Ministerio.
El pasado 25 de julio, Sánchez Corbí firmó una orden interna en la que comunicó a los diferentes departamentos que quedaba "temporalmente suspendida cualquier actividad de la Unidad Central Operativa y sus unidades subordinadas que requieran obligatoriamente realizar gastos de la partida 'Fondos de Gastos Reservados".
Fuentes del Ministerio del Interior han explicado que el entonces jefe de la UCO adoptó esta decisión sin haber recibido para ello ninguna orden, ni de sus mandos ni del poder judicial. Y que con ella se pusieron en riesgo operaciones policiales que estaban en marcha.
Según alega el Departamento dirigido por Grande-Marlaska, lo que estaba haciendo el nuevo equipo en el Ministerio era una "evaluación" de los gastos para analizar cómo se estaban aplicando las partidas presupuestarias disponibles, pero en ningún caso se habían suspendido ni anulado los fondos de la UCO.
El director general de la Guardia Civil propuso el cese
La decisión de cesar a Sánchez Corbí ha sido propuesta por el director general de la Guardia Civil, Félix Azón, y ratificada por la secretaria de Estado de Seguridad, Ana Botella.
La orden interna firmada por Sánchez Corbí ya provocó la reacción de la Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC), mayoritaria dentro del instituto armado, que pidió explicaciones al Ministerio del Interior.
En un comunicado, AUGC reconoció su "desconcierto" al considerar "incomprensible" que una unidad de élite como la UCO ordenase el cese de todas las actividades por falta de fondos. "Recordemos que son numerosos los casos que la Guardia Civil se encuentra investigando relacionados con delitos como el crimen organizado, la corrupción o el narcotráfico", señalaban.
