Interior reemplaza al 'número 3' de la Guardia Civil 

madrid
El jefe del Mando de Operaciones de la Guardia Civil, el teniente general Fernando Santafé, ha dejado de ser el 'número tres' del Instituto Armado para ir a otro destino. Su puesto, según ha informado el Ministerio del Interior, lo asumirá el general de División Félix Blázquez.
El general Blázquez era hasta ahora Autoridad Nacional de Coordinación de las actuaciones para hacer frente a la inmigración irregular en la zona del Estrecho de Gibraltar, mar de Alborán y aguas adyacentes.
Santafé dejará de ser 'número tres' de la Guardia Civil, una decisión que llega tras el cese del coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, jefe de la Comandancia de Madrid, por la polémica relacionada con la investigación judicial por la manifestación del 8M y el inicio del contagio de coronavirus.
Las citadas fuentes han señalado que el cambio de destino de Santafé "se ha precipitado" aunque estaba previsto, después de la dimisión del director adjunto operativo (DAO), teniente general Laurentino Ceña, que tenía previsto dejar el cargo en marzo, aunque se paralizó por la crisis sanitaria. La idea era proceder al relevo el 2 de junio.
Tras el cese de Pérez de los Cobos, el martes presentó su dimisión el DAO, Laurentino Ceña, que había participado en las reuniones técnicas en Moncloa al comienzo de la crisis del coronavirus. Santafé tendría que haber sido su relevo 'natural' si se hubiera respetado el escalafón, pero el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, anunció ayer que el nuevo DAO será el general de División Pablo Salas, hasta ahora jefe de los Servicios de Información.
El ministro presentó el cese de Pérez de los Cobos y el cambio en la cadena de mando de la Guardia Civil como una reestructuración de los cargos de confianza, desligándolo del informe judicial presentado a la titular del Juzgado 51 de Madrid, en la causa en la que está imputado el delegado del Gobierno de Madrid.
