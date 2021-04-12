Estás leyendo: Sánchez presentará el miércoles en el Congreso el Plan de Reconstrucción, que aprobará después en Consejo de Ministros

Intervención del presidente del Gobierno Sánchez presentará el miércoles en el Congreso el Plan de Reconstrucción, que aprobará después en Consejo de Ministros 

Adelanta que constará de 212 medidas, de las que 110 serán de inversión y 102 de reformas. 

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció que este miércoles presentará en el Congreso el Plan de Reconstrucción que estará dotado con 140.000 millones de euros de fondos europeos.

Sánchez, en la inauguración del simposio económico "Wake up, Spain" organizado por 'El Español' , adelantó que el Plan constará de 212 medidas, de las cuales 110 corresponde a inversiones y 102 a reformas. 

Sánchez indicó que este martes se terminará de elaborar el plan en el seno de la comisión de Reconstrucción del Ejecutivo, pero todavía no será aprobado como se anunció. Antes, el presidente quiere  comparecer a petición propia en el Congreso para darlo a conocer con detalle.  Y, será posteriormente cuando se aprobará definitivamente el Plan de Reconstrucción en el Consejo de Ministros para remitirlo a Bruselas el 30 de abril.

Sánchez apuntó que el Plan de Reconstrucción y la vacunación van a suponer "el principio del fin"

El presidente puso mucho énfasis en destacar la puesta en marcha de este plan que, según dijo, puede suponer el "principio del fin" y, junto a la vacunación, ser el revulsivo que España necesita "para una recuperación a corto plazo", dijo.

Con una intervención claramente optimista, Sánchez desgranó algunas inversiones previstas en diferentes sectores, todo ellos enmarcados en los objetivos generales de digitalización, mercado laboral, cambio climático, etcétera. Hay que recordar, que Sánchez espera crear 800.00 nuevos puestos de trabajo con el desarrollo de dicho plan en tres años.

Sánchez, además, puso en valor la unidad de acción en Europa frente a la pandemia y mostró su firme convencimiento de que tras este duro periodo, "Europa va a salir más fuerte, y España también", afirmó.

