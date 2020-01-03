Público
Público

Investidura Page marca distancias con Sánchez y reclama que la "relación de bilateralidad" sea para todas la comunidades autónomas

El presidente castellano-manchego, uno de los barones más en contra del pacto con ERC, confía en que el diálogo con Catalunya se de dentro de los márgenes de la Constitución.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Emilio García-Page

Emilio García-Page en una foto de archivo.

El presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, el socialista Emiliano García-Page, hizo público un comunicado este viernes en el que remarca su posición de disconformidad con la hoja de ruta de Pedro Sánchez y en defensa de la "igualdad" entre "todos los españoles", poco después de que la Ejecutiva de su partido aprobara el acuerdo suscrito con ERC que reconoce la bilateralidad entre el Gobierno central y el catalán.

"Lo que afecta al conjunto de España debe ser objeto de votación de todos los españoles", sostiene Page

Así, hablando como "Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha", destacó que "cualquier relación de bilateralidad que se quiera plantear tendrá que serlo con todas las comunidades autónomas por igual, y siempre desde la constancia de que el Gobierno de España representa al conjunto del país".

"Creo que el diálogo es la mejor manera de resolver conflictos y para que ese diálogo sea auténtico y eficaz debe incorporar también a todos los representantes del conjunto de los españoles", subrayó Page.

El presidente manchego insistió en lo que "siempre" ha "defendido" de que "lo que afecta al conjunto de España debe ser objeto de valoración y votación de todas y de todos los españoles" por lo que, cree, "no se pueden hacer consultas de territorios por separado, salvo las preceptivas reformas de Estatutos de Autonomía previa votación por las Cortes Generales".

No obstante, el también líder de los socialistas manchegos expresó su confianza en lo dicho minutos antes por el ministro de Fomento en funciones y secretario de organización de su partido, José Luis Ábalos, en rueda de prensa cuando explicó que "el acuerdo de investidura con ERC, en el sentido de que cualquier diálogo estará siempre dentro del marco de la Constitución y que el derecho de autodeterminación no será objeto de negociación".

Page es de los dirigentes socialistas más críticos que, junto con el presidente aragonés Javier Lambán, ha expresado públicamente sus temores por la negociación del PSOE con ERC.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad