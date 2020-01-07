Público
Público

Investidura de Sánchez La votación definitiva de la investidura de Pedro Sánchez 

El Congreso celebra la segunda y definitiva votación para investir al candidato socialista como presidente del Gobierno.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
07/01/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención al inicio de la tercera jornada del debate de su investidura como presidente del Ejecutivo de la nueva legislatura, este martes en el Congreso. EFEJuan Carlos Hid

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención. EFEJuan Carlos Hidalgo

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad