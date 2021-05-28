madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este viernes que España estará en la prueba general de la Unión Europea para empezar a poner en marcha el llamado certificado verde digital a parir del 7 de junio.
Sánchez destacó al importancia de potenciar este certificado verde de cara al turismo y para volver a normalizar la movilidad tanto en nuestro país como con la Unión Europea. "Es una gran noticia para la industria turística, no sólo para los destinos turísticos de sol y playa, sino también para la oferta interior que crece en número y atractivo", afirmó.
El presidente del Gobierno, que hizo estas manifestaciones en la apertura de la IV Feria Nacional para la Repoblación de la España rural que se celebra en Soria, también se mostró muy optimista por el ritmo de vacunación que está alcanzando España y vaticinó que antes de que acabe el verano se habrá alcanzado la llamada inmunidad de grupo.
Sánchez quiso trasladar el mismo optimismo con la recuperación económica y anticipó que a finales de este mes habrá más afiliados a la Seguridad Social que en febrero de 2020, antes de la pandemia.
Sánchez confirmó que habrá más de 10.000 millones de fondos europeos para la España rural
Además, Sánchez avanzó que una de las prioridades de la utilización de los 140.000 millones que se recibirán de la UE será potenciar la cohesión territorial y eso pasa por potenciar "la España rural, la España interior y la España despoblada", dijo. En concreto, confirmó, como ya se anunció hace unos días, que más de 10.000 millones se destinarán a este objetivo.
El presidente indicó que su Gobierno tiene un proyecto colectivo para superar la brechas territoriales y pontenciar "una España sin rincones". En este sentido, Sánchez indicó que es una evidencia que cuando se dan las condiciones, la gente prefiere quedarse en su tierra.
