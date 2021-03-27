Estás leyendo: El Consejo de Europa afirma que Jordi Cuixart sufre "represalias e intimidación"

Un informe asegura que las condiciones de vida del presidente de Òmnium Cultural encarcelado empeoraron por la covid.

Foto de archivo del presidente de Òmnium Cultural Jordi Cuixart / EUROPA PRESS.

La relatora general de defensores de derechos humanos del Consejo de Europa, Alexandra Louis, ha considerado en un informe que el presidente de Òmnium Cultural encarcelado por el 1-O, Jordi Cuixart, sufre "represalias e intimidación".

Así lo recoge el informe Situación de los defensores de los derechos humanos en los Estados miembros del Consejo de Europa, que muestra ejemplos de casos que "no han mejorado", destacando conflictos en Rusia, Turquía y Azerbaiyán.

El informe también asegura que las condiciones de vida de Jordi Cuixart han empeorado a causa de la pandemia del coronavirus, de forma que llega a estar "hasta 23 horas al día aislado en su celda".

También sostiene que "según sus abogados, el juicio tuvo un carácter político y Cuixart no debió haber sido juzgado por el Tribunal Superior (TS), que tiene jurisdicción para juzgar a los cargos electos y no a activistas de la sociedad civil".

Òmnium Cultural se ha hecho eco del informe y ha asegurado en un comunicado que la crítica del Consejo de Europa "se añade a la larga lista de instituciones y entidades de prestigio que se han posicionado en contra de su encarcelamiento".

