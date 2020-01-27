Estás leyendo: Jordi Sevilla dimite como presidente de Red Eléctrica

El ex ministro socialista comunicará su decisión este martes ante el consejo de administración de la empresa.

El presidente del Grupo Red Eléctrica, Jordi Sevilla. E.P.
madrid

Actualizado:

público/agencias

Jordi Sevilla presentará su dimisión como presidente de Red Eléctrica ante el consejo de administración que se celebra este martes .

Entre los motivos personales de su cese se encuentran las discrepancias con la vicepresidenta y ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, adelanta el diario El País

El ex ministro socialista accedió al cargo en julio de 2018 y al frente de Red Eléctrica ha cerrado operaciones como la compra de Hispasat.

Sevilla reemplazó en la presidencia no ejecutiva de Red Eléctrica a José Folgado. Anteriormente, fue exministro de Administraciones Públicas entre 2004 y 2007 y asesor en materia económica del PSOE, así como vicepresidente de la firma de comunicación y relaciones públicas Llorente & Cuenca.

El todavía presidente de REE pertenece al Cuerpo Superior de Técnicos Comerciales y Economistas del Estado y ha desempeñado distintos cargos en la Administración, entre los que destaca el de jefe de Gabinete del ministro de Economía y Hacienda entre 1993 y 1996.

El Grupo Red Eléctrica obtuvo un beneficio neto de 529,2 millones de euros en los nueve primeros meses de 2019, lo que representa un incremento del 1,6%, mientras que el resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) de la compañía se situó en 1.155,8 millones de euros a cierre de septiembre, un 0,7% más.

