madridActualizado:
Jordi Sevilla presentará su dimisión como presidente de Red Eléctrica ante el consejo de administración que se celebra este martes .
Entre los motivos personales de su cese se encuentran las discrepancias con la vicepresidenta y ministra de Transición Ecológica, Teresa Ribera, adelanta el diario El País.
El ex ministro socialista accedió al cargo en julio de 2018 y al frente de Red Eléctrica ha cerrado operaciones como la compra de Hispasat.
Sevilla reemplazó en la presidencia no ejecutiva de Red Eléctrica a José Folgado. Anteriormente, fue exministro de Administraciones Públicas entre 2004 y 2007 y asesor en materia económica del PSOE, así como vicepresidente de la firma de comunicación y relaciones públicas Llorente & Cuenca.
El todavía presidente de REE pertenece al Cuerpo Superior de Técnicos Comerciales y Economistas del Estado y ha desempeñado distintos cargos en la Administración, entre los que destaca el de jefe de Gabinete del ministro de Economía y Hacienda entre 1993 y 1996.
El Grupo Red Eléctrica obtuvo un beneficio neto de 529,2 millones de euros en los nueve primeros meses de 2019, lo que representa un incremento del 1,6%, mientras que el resultado bruto de explotación (Ebitda) de la compañía se situó en 1.155,8 millones de euros a cierre de septiembre, un 0,7% más.
