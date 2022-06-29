madridActualizado:
Estás leyendo: La jornada inaugural de la cumbre de la OTAN en Madrid, en imágenes
La cita de este 29 de junio ha estado protagonizada por la presentación del Concepto Estratégico, un documento en el que se detalla la hoja de ruta estratégica para los próximos diez años.
madridActualizado:
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder