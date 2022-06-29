Estás leyendo: La jornada inaugural de la cumbre de la OTAN en Madrid, en imágenes

La jornada inaugural de la cumbre de la OTAN en Madrid, en imágenes

La cita de este 29 de junio ha estado protagonizada por la presentación del Concepto Estratégico, un documento en el que se detalla la hoja de ruta estratégica para los próximos diez años. 

  • 20/06/2022. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (3d), junto con el vicesecretario general de la OTAN, Mircea Geoana (2d), el secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg (c), el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden (3i), y el primer ministro b

    Rodrigo Jiménez / efe

    La OTAN aprueba la hoja de ruta para la próxima década

    Los 30 miembros de la Alianza Atlántica han aprobado el Concepto Estratégico, un documento donde se detallan las prioridades y amenazas estratégicas. Un texto que incluye, por primera vez, a China como un desafío para los aliados de la OTAN. 

  • 29/06/2022. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez saluda al presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, durante la primera jornada de la cumbre de la OTAN, a 29 de junio de 2022, en Madrid.

    Juanjo martín / efe

    EEUU pide un aumento de tropas en el este de Europa

    El presidente de los EEUU, Joe Biden, ha exigido un aumento de la fuerza militar para apoyar a Ucrania en el flanco este de Europa. El mandatario estadounidense quiere consolidar la posición de la Alianza durante el desarrollo del conflicto.

  • 29/06/2022. El secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, presenta el Concepto Estratégico, a 29 de junio de 2022.

    Susana Vera / reuters

    Rusia es la amenaza "más directa y significativa" para la OTAN

    El nuevo Concepto Estratégico de la OTAN se aleja de la "cooperación" impulsada en años anteriores y fija a Rusia como la amenaza "más directa y significativa" para la "seguridad, la paz y la estabilidad de la organización. 

  • 29/06/2022. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, atiene junto al resto de mandatarios a la intervención del presidente ucraniano, Volodomir Zelenski, a 29 de junio de 2022.

    otan / europa press

    Ucrania elogia a la Alianza por mantener una postura clara sobre Rusia

    El presidente ucraniano, Volodimir Zelenski, ha intervenido vía vídeo para instar a la OTAN a "ayudar a Ucrania a poner fin a esta guerra". Además, su ministro de Exteriores, Dmitro Kuleba, ha alabado a la Alianza por su postura clara contra Rusia, tras conocer los detalles del Concepto Estratégico.

  • 29/06/2022. El presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, charla junto al presidente de los EEUU, Joe Binde; el secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, y el primer ministro británico, Boris Johson, a 29 de junio de 2022.

    OTAN / EUROPA PRESS

    Turquía presiona a Suecia y Finlandia para facilitar su ingreso en la OTAN

    Erdogan se apunta una victoria en Madrid, después de que Suecia y Finlandia hayan aceptado dejar de mandar apoyo militar a los kurdos. De esta manera, se abre la puerta para que los escandinavos puedan ingresar en la OTAN. 

  • 29/06/2022. El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez junto con el primer ministro de Portugal, António Costa, posan para la foto oficial durante la primera jornada de la cumbre de la OTAN, a 29 de junio de 2022.

    Juanjo MARTÍN / EFE

    Sousa: "Mejor inicio imposible", tras la entrada de Suecia y Finlandia

    El primer ministro de Portugal, António Costa, ha considerado que la cumbre ha tenido el "mejor inicio imposible", después de que se haya anunciado la invitación a Suecia y Finlandia para entrar en la OTAN. De manera similar, el primer ministro belga, Alexander De Croo, ha tildado de "éxito" este anuncio. 

  • 29/06/2022. La presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula Von der Layen, charla con el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, a 29 de junio de 2022.

    Violeta SANTOS moura / reuters

    La Unión Europea, un "socio esencial" de la OTAN

    El Concepto Estratégico ha reconocido a la UE como "un socio único y esencial". Aunque insta a Bruselas a no acometer "duplicidades" en tema de Defensa para llevar a cabo papeles complementarios. 

  • 29/06/2022. El presidente surcoreano, Yoon Suk-yeol, y el primer ministro japonés, Fumio Kishida, junto al presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, a 29 de junio de 2022.
    La cooperación entre Japón y Corea del Sur frente a Pionyang

    Otro de los temas que se han tratado es la situación de Corea del Norte. Biden ha pedido la colaboración con Tokyo y Seúl para supervisar la situación armamentística de los norcoreanos. 

