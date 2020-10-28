madrid
El juez del caso Villarejo Manuel García Castellón ha vuelto a archivar la pieza número 5 del caso Villarejo, conocida como Carol, que reabrió en julio para investigar un supuesto encargo de la examiga de Juan Carlos I Corinna Larsen al excomisario José Manuel Villarejo para espiar a una asistente.
El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional ha adoptado esta decisión en un auto a petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción al entender que no existen "elementos suficientes que permitan sostener la comisión de delitos de cohecho ni de descubrimiento de secretos en los dos supuestos encargos que constituyen el objeto de la presente investigación, resultando procedente el archivo del procedimiento".
En este momento, apunta el juez, los indicios existentes no permiten razonablemente sostener la imputación y, por tanto, la falta de elementos indiciarios resultan suficientes para archivar provisionalmente la pieza, como ya se hizo en 2018.
