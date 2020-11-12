Estás leyendo: El juez procesa al exconsejero madrileño Alfredo Prada y a cinco personas más por el Campus de la Justicia

Público
Público

Audiencia Nacional El juez procesa al exconsejero madrileño Alfredo Prada y a cinco personas más por el Campus de la Justicia

Otro de los procesados es el policía Andrés Gómez Gordo, que fue asesor de María Dolores de Cospedal cuando gobernó en Castilla-La Mancha y que está imputado en la pieza Kitchen del caso Villarejo.

27/03/2019.- El exvicepresidente segundo y consejero de Justicia madrileño Alfredo Prada, a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional donde es interrogado como investigado en la causa que se investiga irregularidades en el proyecto del Campus de la Justicia de
El exvicepresidente segundo y consejero de Justicia madrileño Alfredo Prada, a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional cuando fue interrogado como investigado por el proyecto del Campus de la Justicia de Madrid (CJM). EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO.

MADRID

EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha propuesto juzgar al exconsejero de Justicia e Interior de la Comunidad de Madrid Alfredo Prada y a otras cinco personas por prevaricación, fraude a las administraciones pública y malversación de caudales públicos por las supuestas irregularidades cometidas en diversos contratos del Campus de la Justicia de Madrid (CJM).

Entre los procesados por estos hechos figura también, como director de Seguridad del Campus de la Justicia, el policía Andrés Gómez Gordo, que fue asesor de María Dolores de Cospedal cuando gobernó en Castilla-La Mancha y que está imputado en la pieza Kitchen del caso Villarejo.

En el auto de pase a procedimiento abreviado, de 253 páginas, el magistrado explica que los investigados, liderados por Alfredo Prada, quien en última instancia tomaba todas las decisiones, "se pusieron de acuerdo con distintas personas y mercantiles para adjudicar irregularmente a su favor distintos contratos de CJM, elaboraron un plan criminal y pusieron en marcha distintos artificios para llevarlos a cabo".

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público