Julio Anguita, ingresado de gravedad en un hospital de Córdoba por una parada cardiorrespiratoria

El político, que ya había sufrido con anterioridad problemas del corazón, ha sido ingresado en el Hospital Reina Sofía.

El excoordinador federal de Izquierda Unida Julio Anguita en una imagen de archivo.

El líder histórico de Izquierda Unida Julio Anguita permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba tras haber sufrido una parada cardiorrespiratoria en su domicilio y su pronóstico es grave.

Fuentes sanitarias han explicado a Efe que el excoordinador federal de IU fue reanimado e intubado por una dotación del servicio sanitario 061 en su casa del casco histórico de la capital cordobesa antes del traslado al hospital.

El también exalcalde de Córdoba ha tenido que ser ingresado de urgencia en la UCI tras haber sufrido una parada cardiorrespiratoria y su pronóstico es grave, según las fuentes.

El político ha sido ingresado en el Hospital Reina Sofía de Córdoba. Anguita ha sufrido en dos ocasiones ataques al corazón y fue intervenido quirúrgicamente en varias ocasiones por problemas cardíacos.

