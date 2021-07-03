Junqueras apuesta por la vía multilateral para la independencia porque facilita el "reconocimiento internacional"

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, ha defendido la vía del diálogo y la negociación frente a la unilateral para avanzar hacia la independencia porque asegura que permite alcanzar "el reconocimiento de la comunidad internacional".
"Como más firmes seamos en la defensa del diálogo y la negociación, y como más convencidos estemos en la defensa de buscar un acuerdo y una solución democrática que permita que los ciudadanos decidan votando sobre su futuro, más fácil será que la comunidad internacional nos entienda", ha explicado en una entrevista en TV3.
Aunque ha reconocido que hay componentes de unilateralidad en las acciones que defiende para alcanzar la independencia, ha dicho que la vía unilateral "hasta ahora, se ha constatado que no abre las puertas del reconocimiento internacional", que dice será decisivo para el proceso independentista.
Para él, el pleno reconocimiento de una república catalana independiente en el marco de la comunidad internacional y de la Unión Europea es multilateral: "La resolución del conflicto desde una perspectiva global siempre es multilateral".
1-O y el Tribunal de Cuentas
Preguntado por si volvería a organizar el 1-O, ha detallado que las circunstancias han cambiado y que "lo repetiría, pero mejor: siendo más y siendo más fuertes, tejiendo más complicidades, más alianzas y buscando ese reconocimiento, que es imprescindible para tener éxito".
Sobre el total de 5,4 millones de euros de responsabilidad contable que el Tribunal de Cuentas les reclama a cerca de 40 ex cargos de la Generalitat catalana por presunta desviación de fondos para promover el proceso independentista en el exterior, ha dicho: "Lo resolveremos de la mejor manera que podamos, y si no, asumiremos las consecuencias, como hemos hecho siempre".
