Junqueras: "Si fracasar es estar encerrado en prisión, hemos fracasado"

El exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y presidente de ERC Oriol Junqueras ha descartado este domingo que pueda existir una solución unilateral para el conflicto político en Cataluña: "O es multilateral o no tiene solución".

En una entrevista con el diario El País realizada en la cárcel de Lledoners (Barcelona) a unas semanas del inicio en el Tribunal Supremo del juicio al 'procés', en el que Junqueras afronta una petición fiscal de 25 años de cárcel, insiste en que los acusados no vulneraron la legalidad.

"Convocar un referéndum no es ilegal, fue excluido del Código Penal de forma explícita. No hemos cometido ningún delito. Y yo no soy un enemigo de España", argumenta.

"Si por fracasar entiende estar encerrado en una cárcel, pues sí, hemos fracasado, estamos en prisión"

El líder de ERC espera que "todo el mundo quiera ayudar" en relación con la negociación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, y agrega que el apoyo de ERC dependerá de si el Gobierno "entiende el verdadero sentido de la democracia". Y entre las iniciativas que demanda al Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez está la de poner en marcha una mesa de diálogo con la Generalitat para "buscar salidas políticas a la cuestión catalana".

Junqueras augura que su juicio no será justo porque, a su juicio, ni el procedimiento previo ni la instrucción lo han sido, y pide al Supremo que revise el mensaje de wasap sobre la renovación en el Consejo General del Poder Judicial que el senador Cosidó remitió a senadores del PP a través de un chat interno.

En la entrevista, reconoce de manera velada la derrota estratégica del movimiento de independencia catalán. "Si por fracasar entiende estar encerrado en una cárcel, pues sí, hemos fracasado, estamos en prisión", afirma.

Compromiso con la "no violencia"

El exconseller ha reafirmado el "compromiso" del independentismo con "el pacifismo" y la "no violencia". "El conjunto del independentismo catalán ha dado constantes muestras de compromiso con el pacifismo", ha declarado.

Asimismo, el político ha asegurado que "hasta ahora" quien ha actuado de una manera violenta "ha sido la Policía Nacional durante el referéndum del 1 de octubre".

