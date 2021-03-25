La Justicia identifica a tres víctimas del franquismo mediante pruebas de ADN

madrid
La Justicia, a través del Instituto Nacional de Toxicología, ha conseguido identificar genéticamente a tres de las cuatro personas que fueron exhumadas en septiembre de 2019 en La Riba de Escalote (Soria) y que fueron asesinadas el 16 de septiembre de 1936 por fuerzas franquistas.
La Asociación Recuerdo y Dignidad impulsó la exhumación y llevó el caso hasta la Justicia. El juzgado de instrucción nº 1 incoó diligencias y ordenó que se analizaran genéticamente los restos humanos encontrados.
Los análisis han permitido verificar la identidad del sastre Alberto Rodrigo León, que tenía 32 años en el momento de ser asesinado y estaba afilada a Unión Republicana; del chófer Adolfo Morales Ruiz, que sumaba 26 años y pertenecía a las Juventudes Socialistas; y del jornalero de 28 años Gregorio Valdenebro Moreno, de Izquierda Republicana.
No obstante, en la fosa había un cuarto cuerpo que no ha podido ser identificado genéticamente, pero la Asociación Recuerdo y Dignidad cree que casi con toda probabilidad se trata de Silverio Lumbreras Pérez, miembro de las Juventudes Socialistas y electricista de profesión.
Según ha informado Recuerdo y Dignidad las familias las familias han recibido con alegría la noticia de la identificación positiva. Aunque alguno de los familiares no le cabían dudas acerca de la identidad de los desaparecidos asesinados. Tal es el caso del sobrino de Gregorio Valdenebro, quien pudo comprobar durante los trabajos de exhumación que una de las víctimas tenía un
dedil y según afirmaba, su tío había sido detenido cuando estaba segando.
