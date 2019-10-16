El expresidente de Murcia vuelve a estar imputado en la operación Púnica. La Sección Cuarta de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha declarado nulo el auto decretado por el magistrado Manuel García Castellón, en el que levantaba la imputación a Pedro Antonio Sánchez.
El juez del caso adoptó esa decisión el pasado 8 de abril, después de que el Supremo decidiera archivar la causa para la senadora del PP Pilar Barreiro, exalcaldesa de Cartagena y pieza clave en los hechos y el pilar sobre el que "pivotaba" la imputación. Para el juez, si a juicio del Supremo el material probatorio contra Barreiro no es suficiente, tampoco puede serlo para incriminar a Pedro Antonio Sánchez y a David Conesa, uno de sus colaboradores cuando ocupaba la Consejería de Educación, en el encargo de trabajos para promover una campaña de mejora de su imagen.
La Fiscalía Anticorrupción recurrió el pasado 16 de abril la decisión del juez, así como la acusación popular ejercida por la asociación ADADE. Ahora, los magistrados de la Sección Cuarta han acordado la anulación del auto de archivo y critican que, de forma "incomprensible", Manuel García Castellón haya omitido los indicios incriminatorios contra Pedro Antonio Sánchez, investigados y recogidos anteriormente por el propio juez.
Además, tal y como ha informado la Ser este miércoles, la Audiencia Nacional tacha de "incongruente" el auto de archivo. Asimismo, piden al juez del caso que dicte un nuevo auto en el que informe de los hechos atribuidos al expresidente de Murcia.
