Licencia de armas La Guardia Civil crea un Registro Nacional de Armas para reforzar su control

Con este nuevo Registro, quedarán unificados los inventarios de armas ya existentes para adaptarlos a la normativa europea. 

La Guardia Civil ha creado un Registro Nacioanl de Armas para mejorar la dientificación de éstas y de sus propietarios. Este Registro, unificará los ya existentes para adaptarse a la normativa europea y recogerá tanto armas, como municiones y  las licencias y autorizaciones entre éstas y sus propietarios. 

Se trata de un desarrollo del Real Decreto de Modificación del Reglamento de Armas, que es a su vez una adaptación a la directiva europea que impone a estos datos una caducidad de treinta años. Dicha información será accesible a las autoridades competentes y se establecerá como responsable del tratamiento de estos datos al coronel jefe de la Intervención Central de Armas y Explosivos de la Guardia Civil.

Este nuevo registro sustituye a los dos que había hasta ahora, uno  para las armas y el otro para las guías y las licencias. 

