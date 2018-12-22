Público
Madrid Carmena sufre una nueva caída en su casa y se rompe el tobillo

La alcaldesa ya ha recibido el alta hospitalaria y se encuentra en su casa, donde deberá guardar reposo.

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena. / EMILIO NARANJO (EFE)

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, se volvió a caer en su casa anoche y tuvo que ser trasladada al Hospital de La Princesa tras sentir un fuerte dolor en el tobillo, que finalmente ha tenido que ser vendado porque se lo ha roto, como ella misma explicaba en su cuenta de Instagram y han informado fuentes municipales.

Una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid ha explicado que sobre las 23 horas, el Samur-Protección Civil tuvo que atender a la alcaldesa en su domicilio después de que se tropezara con unos escalones.

Posteriormente, fue trasladada hasta el Hospital de La Princesa, para realizarle pruebas y determinar la lesión que tenía porque se quejaba de un dolor en el tobillo. Finalmente lo tiene roto y se lo han tenido que vendar, según han informado fuentes municipales.

Como explicó ella misma sobre la 1 de la madrugada, y con una imagen de su pie vendado en la camilla del centro, tendrá que guardar reposo los próximos días. "Al final estas Navidades toca reposo. Y el cariño de la familia. Muchas gracias Samur y Hospital de la Princesa", ha escrito la regidora.

Desde el Ayuntamiento han explicado que la regidora ya se encuentra en su casa tras recibir el alta hospitalaria y que está "bien".

Se trata de la segunda caída que ha sufrido la alcaldesa en su domicilio este año. El pasado mes de septiembre, se tropezó con unos cables de ordenador y se hizo una brecha en la cabeza. Estuvo hospitalizada un día y se tuvo que suspender el Pleno extraordinario sobre el debate del estado de la ciudad.

También en octubre de 2016, cuando estaba celebrando un pleno municipal, tuvo que ser atendida porque sufrió un problema de hipertensión y, como en estas dos últimas ocasiones, fue trasladada a La Princesa para descartar problemas neurológicos o un ictus.

