madrid
La Comisión de Política Territorial del Congreso ha aprobado este jueves una proposición no de ley presentada por el PSOE con la que se insta al Gobierno de coalición a poner en marcha un Plan en cooperación con el Ayuntamiento de Madrid y la Comunidad que reduzca las desigualdades de los barrios del sur de la capital.
La iniciativa ha contado con el respaldo de Unidas Podemos y del PdeCAT, mientras que el PP ha votado en contra acusando a los socialistas de "almeidafobia", en referencia al alcalde de Madrid. En concreto, el Congreso pretende que el Ejecutivo acuerde un plan de actuación en los distritos sur y este del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, en cooperación con las instituciones madrileñas y las entidades vecinales, para desarrollar medidas y acciones encaminadas a la reducción del índice de vulnerabilidad social en la ciudad de Madrid.
En el texto aprobado, se denuncia la desigualdad, "que se ha agudizado", tras la crisis económica del 2011 entre los barrios del sur y este de la capital con respecto al resto de la ciudad tanto a niveles de renta como a la tasa del desempleo.
También recuerdan que en el año 2018, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, elaboró un índice que ofrecía un arco de desigualdad y vulnerabilidad en la ciudad definido a través de una diagonal que enlaza Madrid desde la A-5 a la A-2, afectando a los barrios de Latina, Carabanchel, Usera, Villaverde, Puente y Villa de Vallecas, San Blas, Vicálvaro y Moratalaz.
