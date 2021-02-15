Estás leyendo: Madrid insta a la Fiscalía a investigar si en la manifestación por los caídos de la División Azul hubo gritos antisemitas

Madrid insta a la Fiscalía a investigar si en la manifestación por los caídos de la División Azul hubo gritos antisemitas

El 23 de febrero este asunto será tratado y analizado en la reunión del Observatorio de Víctimas del Delito.

Manifestación por los caídos de la División Azul
Varias personas participan en una marcha neonazi en Madrid convocada por el colectivo Juventud Patriota. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

La Comunidad de Madrid ha instado este lunes a la Fiscalía de Madrid a que investigue los hechos registrados este pasado sábado durante una manifestación de homenaje a los caídos de la División Azul para determinar si se profirieron gritos antisemitas durante la concentración.

Según ha explicado el Ejecutivo regional en un comunicado, tras expresar su "máxima condena a los hechos" denunciados por la Plataforma contra el Antisemitismo y Movimiento contra la Intolerancia, el consejero de Justicia, Interior y Víctimas, Enrique López, ha pedido que la Fiscalía abra una investigación para aclarar si se produjo este supuesto ataque contra la comunidad judía al considerarlo constitutivo de un posible delito de odio.

López ha avanzado también que el próximo 23 de febrero este asunto será tratado y analizado en la reunión del Observatorio de Víctimas del Delito, encuentro al que asistirán las referidas asociaciones.

El pasado mes de septiembre la Comunidad de Madrid constituyó el
Observatorio de Víctimas del Delito, un órgano de nueva creación con el que el Gobierno regional pretende mejorar la atención y protección integral a las víctimas de delitos en la región.

