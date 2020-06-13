Manifestación de médicos frente a la sede de la Comunidad de Madrid para decir "basta" a una Sanidad "en coma"

Un conjunto de médicos, ataviados con sus batas y mascarillas, ha acudido este sábado a la manifestación organizada por Médicos Unidos por sus Derechos a las puertas de la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Gobierno regional, para decir "basta a su menosprecio, mala gestión" y una Sanidad "en coma".
En el manifiesto de Médicos Unidos por sus Derechos, difundido en sus redes sociales, piden que se dé voz y autonomía a los profesionales médicos a la hora de planificar la atención sanitaria y que se erradique definitivamente la "precariedad laboral" instaurada de forma "crónica" en el sistema sanitario.
A su parecer, como resultado de una "falta de inversión" durante muchos años, ahora "existe una sanidad en coma". "Una sanidad que ha llegado al borde del abismo en esta pandemia. Sobreviviendo sólo gracias al esfuerzo monumental e incondicional de su capital humano", han lanzado.
Con esta movilización en distintos puntos de España quieren decir "basta" a la "falta reiterada de recursos" sanitarios que "hace que los pacientes tengan esperas intolerables para acceder a la atención que requieren".
"Decimos basta al menosprecio que supone no contar con nosotros, los médicos, los principales conocedores de la realidad asistencial e investigadora, para la organización y planificación de nuestro sistema sanitario. Exigimos que se reúnan ya con nostros. Basta ya de utilizar nuestra sanidad como publicidad electoral y luego olvidarla y denostarla", han sostenido.
Por último, dicen "basta a la "indefensión y desatención" sufrida durante esta pandemia, en la que lamentan que no se les ha proporcionado la información, formación y los medios de protección "necesarios" para realizar su labor con seguridad.
