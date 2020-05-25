Estás leyendo: Marlaska cesa al jefe de la comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Madrid

Interior no han desvelado los motivos por los que este departamento ha perdido la confianza en el coronel.

El coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos en una imagen de archivo. EFE
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha destituido al jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Madrid, el coronel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, por "pérdida de confianza".

Así lo han manifestado a Efe fuentes del Ministerio, que no han desvelado los motivos por los que este departamento ha perdido la confianza en el coronel. 

Pérez de los Cobos coordinó el dispositivo policial con motivo del referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017 en Catalunya, ya que en ese momento era el director del Gabinete de Coordinación y Estudios dependiente de la Secretaría de Estado de Seguridad.

Durante el juicio en la Audiencia Nacional sobre la consulta independentista, el coronel se mostró muy crítico con el exmayor de los Mossos d'Esquadra Josep Lluís Trapero. Manifestó que si él hubiese tenido mando sobre la policía catalana, su primera decisión habría sido "apartar al mayor" porque estaba "permanentemente poniendo palos en las ruedas" del operativo para tratar de impedir la votación.

Asimismo, en su declaración ante el Tribunal Supremo sobre estos hechos, Pérez de los Cobos señaló que en la jornada del 1 de octubre "no le llegaban detalles de las actuaciones", y fue incapaz de responder a varias cuestiones concretas sobre los métodos utilizados contra los ciudadanos que fueron a votar aquel día, a pesar de que era el máximo responsable del operativo policial.

A falta de que se conozcan más detalles, el cese coincide con otros hechos. Según ha informado ABC, el ministro habría perdido la confianza en el coronel por no haber sido informado de la investigación judicial que se lleva a cabo sobre la expansión del coronavirus en Madrid.

En julio de 2006, el coronel se incorporó como asesor al Gabinete del entonces ministro, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba. Posteriormente, en julio de 2011, al asumir la cartera Antonio Camacho, sería designado para el puesto de director del Gabinete de Coordinación y Estudios. Posteriormente, mantuvo la confianza de los exministros de Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y Juan Ignacio Zoido.

