Maroto, el vecino fantasma de Sotosalbos

Apenas 23 kilómetros cuadrados. El pueblo segoviano de Sotosalbos, localizado en pleno Parque Nacional de Guadarrama, cuenta con poco más de un centenar de habitantes, uno de ellos ilustre y de nuevo cuño. Se trata de Javier Maroto (Vitoria-Gasteiz, 1972), que ha elegido empadronarse en este tranquilo pueblo para poder ser senador autonómico por Castilla y León.
Un pueblo por el que ninguno de los lugareños le ha visto merodear. Tal y como apunta El Español, nadie le conoce allí, más allá –sólo faltaba– de su imagen pública, los autóctonos nunca han visto a Maroto. Se podría decir que la vinculación de Maroto con esta pequeña localidad segoviana se limita a un caprichoso empadronamiento.
Tras perder su escaño por Álava, y estar ya cerradas las listas para las municipales, su formación tuvo que idear un plan para recolocar al político vasco. La solución a la que llegaron es de un notable pragmatismo, sino fuera porque podría no ser del todo correcto. Los estrategas del PP optaron por empadronarlo en Sotosalbo y convertir a Maroto, casi por acto de magia, en senador por designación autonómica por Castilla y León.
Ahora bien, tal y como recuerda Luis Tudanca, líder del PSOE en la región, en declaraciones recogidas por El Español, “la ley exige que para empadronarse en un lugar tienes que vivir allí. Maroto no vive, ni va a vivir en Castilla y León”. En efecto, Maroto no vive allí, da fe de ello el exiguo vecindario del pueblo. Según informa El Diario, la inscripción de Maroto tuvo que hacerse presentando un documento de autorización por parte de alguien que ya estuviera previamente censado en el mismo inmueble en el que Maroto dice vivir.
