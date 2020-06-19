sevillaActualizado:
La diputada en el Congreso por Córdoba Martina Velarde es la nueva coordinadora general de Podemos en Andalucía después de haber obtenido 5.572 votos (el 72,8% de los emitidos) en el proceso de primarias, que se celebró desde finales de mayo hasta este jueves. La lista que lideraba María Jesús Castaño recibió 931 votos (el 12,2%) y la de Miguel Aguilera, 635 (el 8,3%).
Velarde sucede en el puesto a Teresa Rodríguez, hoy presidenta del grupo parlamentario de Adelante Andalucía, el proyecto al que ha decidido dedicarse después de pactar con Pablo Iglesias una salida pacífica del partido que contribuyó a fundar.
Velarde accede al cargo en un periodo de inmensa zozobra y de grandes incertidumbres en Adelante Andalucía, la confluencia de la que Podemos forma parte junto a IU y ahora también junto a Anticapitalistas, la corriente que lidera Rodríguez, y otras dos fuerzas andalucistas. Esta semana diversos dirigentes de IU y de Anticapitalistas han vivido algunas tensiones que han llegado a hacerse públicas.
El proyecto de Adelante, que cuenta con 17 diputados de 109 en el Parlamento autonómico, está en una encrucijada decisiva y corre el riesgo de romperse si las posiciones políticas de los actores y actrices en liza se mantienen tal y como están hoy. Por un lado, la discrepancia sobre la conveniencia estratégica de entrar en gobiernos con el PSOE o no hacerlo y, por otro, la voluntad expresada por Rodríguez de que Adelante Andalucía se configure al modo de En Comú Podem, de un modo más confedereral que federal, son los temas fundamentales de discrepancia.
La llegada de Velarde y su equipo anticipa, por un lado, el apoyo sin matices de la dirección de Podemos al Gobierno de coalición con el PSOE en Madrid, al modo en que lo apoya IU y su dirección, liderada por Toni Valero, y, por otro, una cierta influencia, la que sea, de Iglesias en las decisiones que se tomen en Sevilla. Velarde no oculta su afinidad política con el vicepresidente del Gobierno y líder de Podemos.
