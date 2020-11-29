Estás leyendo: Más de 70 mandos retirados del Ejército le dicen por carta al rey que el Gobierno es una amenaza para la "cohesión nacional"

La misiva muestra su apoyo al monarca y utiliza un lenguaje beligerante contra el Ejecutivo y sus aliados políticos.

El rey Felipe Vi, y su parte, el rey Juan Carlos I, en posición de saludo en la pascua militar de 2018, en el Palacio Real, de Madrid. AFP/Juanjo Martín.

Hasta 73 exmandos del Ejército de Tierra, ya jubilados, han enviado una carta al rey Felipe VI en que tachan al actual Gobierno de "socialcomunista apoyado por filoetarras e independentistas", un Ejecutivo que pone en peligro la "cohesión nacional". 

La misiva está firmada por componentes de la XXIII promoción de la Academia General Militar. En su mayoría, estos militares ingresaron en la academia en 1964 y superan los 70 años de edad. Al estar retirados, por tanto, pueden expresar sin problemas sus opiniones al haber recuperado todos sus derechos como ciudadanos.

La carta, a la que ha tenido acceso el diario El País, asegura que la nación atraviesa una situación de "deterioro" y que la "cohesión nacional" está seriamente dañada por culpa del Gobierno "social-comunista, apoyado por filoetarras e independentistas". De esta forma, muestran su apoyo a Felipe VI "en estos momentos difíciles para la Patria".

Según el diario de Prisa, entre los firmantes hay un teniente general, José María Fernández-Bastarreche, que fue Mando de Personal del Ejército de Tierra; dos generales de división, Ángel Gil Barberá y Francisco Fernández Sánchez, que fue comandante general de Melilla; y cuatro generales de brigada. 

