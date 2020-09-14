barcelona
El expresidente de la Generalitat Artur Mas ha anunciado este lunes que mantendrá el carné del PDeCAT porque no quiere integrarse "en un proyecto que puede llevar a la separación", en alusión al nuevo partido impulsado por el también expresidente Carles Puigdemont, pero ha añadido que no volverá a la primera línea política.
"Tras 30 años de trabajar en proyectos que siempre buscaban la suma y la integración, y la conseguían, no puede acabar mi trayectoria política en un proyecto que puede llevar a la separación", ha concretado en rueda de prensa.
Más también ha dejado claro que no volverá a primera línea política pese a quedarse en el PDeCAT, y pese a haber superado el periodo de inhabilitación por impulsar la consulta del 9 de noviembre de 2014.
((Habrá ampliación))
