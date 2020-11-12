Estás leyendo: El mayor Josep Lluis Trapero, restituido como jefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra

El conseller de Interior, Miquel Sàmper, le ha comunicado la decisión a Trapero en una conversación y éste le ha trasladado su "firme disposición" de asumir de nuevo el mando de la policía catalana.

1. El major dels Mossos d’Esquadra, Josep Lluís Trapero, amb la seva advocada abans d’entrar a l’Audiència Nacional per declarar davant la jutgessa Lamela. 23 de febrero de 2018. Javier Barbancho | ACN
Fotografía de archivo de Josep Lluís Trapero a su llegada la Audiencia Nacional el 23 de febrero de 2018. Javier Barbancho / ACN

BARCELONA

EFE

El conseller de Interior, Miquel Sàmper, ha restituido al mayor Josep Lluis Trapero como jefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra, cargo del que fue destituido con motivo de la aplicación del artículo 155 en octubre de 2017, una vez ha sido absuelto en el juicio por rebelión en la Audiencia Nacional.

Según ha informado la consellería de Interior en un comunicado, Sàmper ha comunicado este jueves al mayor su voluntad de restituirle, en una conversación en la que Trapero le ha trasladado su "firme disposición" de asumir de nuevo el mando de la policía catalana.

Ante esta situación, Sàmper ha comunicado a Trapero que haría efectiva su restitución de forma inmediata, al tiempo que ha agradecido al comisario jefe saliente, Eduard Sallent, la "buena labor" que ha llevado a cabo al frente de los Mossos desde junio de 2019.

Tras la sentencia absolutoria de la Audiencia Nacional, el pasado 21 de octubre, donde Trapero fue juzgado por un delito de rebelión -que la Fiscalía acabó rebajando a sedición o alternativamente desobediencia-, el conseller reiteró al mayor su voluntad de restituirlo al frente de los Mossos d'Esquadra, con el objetivo de "revertir los efectos del artículo 155".

Trapero manifestó entonces que necesitaba unos días para valorar su situación profesional actual. Finalmente, el mayor ha transmitido este jueves al conseller su "firme disposición" a asumir de nuevo el mando del cuerpo, ante lo que el conseller le ha manifestado que su restitución sería efectiva de forma inmediata.

Eduard Sallent deja el mando de los Mossos

Posteriormente, el conseller se ha reunido con el director general de la Policía, Pere Ferrer, y con el hasta ahora comisario jefe, Eduard Sallent, a quien le ha manifestado personalmente su agradecimiento por la "buena labor" realizada al frente de los Mossos d'Esquadra, desde que fue nombrado comisario jefe en junio de 2019, en sustitución de Miquel Esquius.

Una vez comunicada la decisión a Sallent, el conseller ha mantenido una primera reunión de trabajo con el mayor Trapero, en presencia de la secretaria general de Interior, Beth Abad, y el director Pere Ferrer.

En la reunión, el conseller y el mayor han acordado celebrar este viernes una reunión con los altos mandos de los mossos en el complejo central Egara de la policía catalana, en Sabadell (Barcelona).

