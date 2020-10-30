Estás leyendo: Galicia ordena el cierre perimetral de las siete grandes ciudades y otros concellos limítrofes

Público
Público

Medidas en Galicia Galicia ordena el cierre perimetral de las siete grandes ciudades y otros concellos limítrofes

La Xunta también limita las reuniones en algunas de esas zonas a solo convivientes, manteniendo el máximo de cinco personas que ya estaba establecido.

El conselleiro de Sanidad de la Xunta de Galicia, Julio García Comesaña (d) anuncia este viernes las medidas adoptadas para frenar la pandemia del covid19 con el cierre perimetral de Santiago, Teo, Ames y de todas las grandes ciudades de Gali
30/10/2020.- El conselleiro de Sanidad de la Xunta de Galicia, Julio García Comesaña (d) anuncia este viernes las medidas adoptadas para frenar la pandemia del covid19 con el cierre perimetral de Santiago, Teo, Ames y de todas las grandes ciudades de Galicia. — Xoán Rey / EFE

Santiago de Compostela

Actualizado:

EFE

La Xunta ha decidido el cierre perimetral de las siete grandes ciudades gallegas y algunos de sus ayuntamientos limítrofes, así como limitar las reuniones en algunas de esas zonas a solo convivientes, manteniendo el máximo de cinco personas que ya estaba establecido.

El conselleiro de Sanidad, Julio García Comesaña, ha explicado, tras la reunión del comité clínico, que estas medidas entrarán en vigor a las 15 horas de esta tarde y ha dicho que se trata de "limitar los movimientos de entrada y salida en la Galicia urbana" con motivo de este fin de semana, aparte de anticipar que se revisarán el martes.

Galicia ha contabilizado 696 contagios por covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas, hasta las seis de la tarde de este jueves, y es Vigo el área que lidera la subida de nuevas infecciones, con 185. El número total de casos activos es en la Comunidad de 8.363, 433 más que el anterior recuento.

[Habrá ampliación]

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público