Santiago de CompostelaActualizado:
La Xunta ha decidido el cierre perimetral de las siete grandes ciudades gallegas y algunos de sus ayuntamientos limítrofes, así como limitar las reuniones en algunas de esas zonas a solo convivientes, manteniendo el máximo de cinco personas que ya estaba establecido.
El conselleiro de Sanidad, Julio García Comesaña, ha explicado, tras la reunión del comité clínico, que estas medidas entrarán en vigor a las 15 horas de esta tarde y ha dicho que se trata de "limitar los movimientos de entrada y salida en la Galicia urbana" con motivo de este fin de semana, aparte de anticipar que se revisarán el martes.
Galicia ha contabilizado 696 contagios por covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas, hasta las seis de la tarde de este jueves, y es Vigo el área que lidera la subida de nuevas infecciones, con 185. El número total de casos activos es en la Comunidad de 8.363, 433 más que el anterior recuento.
[Habrá ampliación]
