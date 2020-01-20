En el municipio de Bétera (Valencia), el único concejal de Vox votó contra la celebración de un homenaje a cuatro vecinos que fueron prisioneros en los campos de concentración nazis. "Hay víctimas de ambos bandos", afirmó el exmilitar Fidel Valcarce.
Con el voto a favor del resto de grupos, se reconocerá a los hermanos Francisco y José Ten Campos, Vicente Miralles Aloy y Eduardo Campos Falomir el 28 de marzo para que "quede eterna memoria de su recuerdo para honrar su defensa de las libertades y de la República y porque nunca vuelven a repetirse los hechos que dieron lugar a sus muertos".
Sin embargo, el concejal del partido de extrema derecha rechazó este reconocimiento en la moción del pasado 13 de enero: “Creo que igual sufrieron los de un bando como los de otro. Hay víctimas de ambos bandos, por lo tanto, estamos en contra de que se reconozcan los de un bando y los del otro no".
El exmilitar y portavoz de Vox Fidel Valcarce rechaza, además, la Ley de Memoria Histórica: "Seguimos luchando contra las opiniones que no nos gustan, porque creo que son discriminatorias".
