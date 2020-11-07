Estás leyendo: La Xunta de Galicia solicita al Gobierno la gestión del Pazo de Meirás

Memoria Histórica La Xunta de Galicia solicita al Gobierno la gestión del Pazo de Meirás

El Ejecutivo gallego dice estar dispuesto a gestionar el recinto para dotarlo de "usos de carácter cultural" y "devolvérselo a la ciudadanía".

Fotografía realizada el 11 de julio de 2019 que muestra el Pazo de Meira en Sada, A Coruña. El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña ha condenado a la familia Franco a devolver el Pazo de Meirás al declarar que es propiedad del Estado.
Imagen del Pazo de Meirás, en Sada (A Coruña). - EFE

El conselleiro de Cultura de la Xunta, Román Rodríguez, ha informado este sábado de que el Ejecutivo gallego contactó con el Gobierno central para que sea la administración autonómica "quien gestione" el Pazo de Meirás y poder así darle "usos culturales" cuando la familia Franco entregue provisionalmente la propiedad.

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 1 de A Coruña ha acordado, a instancias del Estado, la ejecución provisional de la sentencia que declara que el pazo de Meirás es propiedad pública y por ello ordena a la familia Franco su devolución el próximo 10 de diciembre.

Durante una visita al monasterio de Herbón, en el municipio coruñés de Padrón, el titular de Cultura del Gobierno gallego ha indicado que "la Xunta está a disposición para poder gestionar este recinto y diseñar una serie de usos de carácter cultural que puedan devolver, en cierta medida, el Pazo a lo que siempre fue, un edificio muy vinculado a la cultura".

Así, ha reivindicado que el Gobierno gallego fue, "en cierta medida", la administración que inició el proceso de recuperación del Pazo y ahora pretende "devolvérselo a la ciudadanía".

La solicitud formal de la gestión ha sido remitida a los ministerios de Cultura y Hacienda. En ella, el Ejecutivo gallego ha planteado "la posibilidad de diseñar los usos de carácter cultural", como ha remarcado el conselleiro. Usos que estarán vinculados a la historia del bien.

