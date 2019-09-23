La presidenta del PP de Asturias, Mercedes Fernández, ha presentado este lunes su dimisión ante el Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del partido que se reúne en Madrid y dejará paso a una "transición integradora", según han explicado fuentes del partido.
El nuevo presidente del partido en Asturias será elegido en una próxima Junta Directiva regional, a la manera en la que se hizo en Canarias, por lo que no está prevista la realización de un congreso.
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha agradecido a Fernández su labor y le ha pedido que se incorpore a ayudar en Madrid ante las próximas elecciones, donde tendrá un papel en este sentido que "está por decidir", han apuntado las mismas fuentes.
(Habrá ampliación)
