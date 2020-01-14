La Mesa del Parlament ha ratificado este martes al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, como diputado, por lo que rechaza retirarle el escaño como ha pedido Cs, después de que la Junta Electoral Provincial (JEP) de Barcelona declarara vacante su puesto en la Cámara catalana para cumplir la inhabilitación del jefe del Ejecutivo por parte de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) y el Tribunal Supremo.
Fuentes parlamentarias han explicado que el órgano director de la Cámara ha tomado esta decisión con los votos en contra de retirarle el escaño de JxCat y ERC, que tienen mayoría absoluta en la Mesa, junto al PSC-Units, mientras que Cs ha sido el único que ha votado a favor -el resto de grupos participan en las reuniones pero no tienen derecho a voto-.
En la reunión, los letrados del Parlament han presentado un informe que rechaza que la JEC pueda retirar el acta de diputado a Torra y lo avala como presidente de la Generalitat, y la Mesa, con los mismos votos, también ha decidido presentar un recurso ante el Supremo contra la resolución de la Junta Electoral.
