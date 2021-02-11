Estás leyendo: Sanidad certifica que Salvador Illa no se ha vacunado

Ministerio de Sanidad Sanidad certifica que Salvador Illa no se ha vacunado

Contra las especulaciones de estos días, el candidato del PSC para las elecciones del 14F "no ha recibido dosis alguna de vacuna", certifica el secretario general de Salud Digital, Información e Innovación del Sistema Nacional de Salud.

El candidato del PSC, Salvador Illa, durante un acto electoral del 14F.
El candidato del PSC, Salvador Illa, durante un acto electoral del 14F. Andreu Dalmau / EFE

El ministerio de Sanidad ha certificado este jueves que el candidato del PSC, el exministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, no ha recibido ninguna dosis de la vacuna contra el Covid-19. Según confirma el secretario general de Salud Digital, Información e Innovación del Sistema Nacional de Salud, Alfredo González, en declaraciones realizadas y publicadas por elDiario.es, Illa "no ha recibido dosis alguna de vacuna para hacer frente" a la enfermedad.

La polémica saltó tras hacerse público que el candidato socialista no se quiso someter a un test para realizar un debate electoral en TV3, a diferencia del resto de candidatos, y levantó las acusaciones de la mayoría de fuerzas que concurren a las elecciones.

Los socialistas argumentaron que ese tipo de pruebas "deben ir dirigidas a los grupos de población que así lo requieran y en el momento que se requiera" y que además Illa creía que ir al debate no debe suponer incumplir los protocolos de las autoridades sanitarias, por lo que rechazó el test.

Desde las filas del PP varios dirigentes pidieron explicaciones al candidato: "Señor Illa, ayer en el debate de TV3 no quiso hacerse un test de Covid-19. ¿Se debe a que usted se ha vacunado irregularmente y quiere ocultarlo?", preguntó el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea.

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, también puso en cuestión la actuación de Illa: "¿Es que quizás el ministro de Sanidad aprovechó su cargo para vacunarse como hizo la cúpula militar del Ejército español?", sugirió el miércoles en un mitin de campaña desde Manresa, en Barcelona.

También la candidata de Junts a las elecciones catalanas, Laura Borràs, reprochó a Illa su "irresponsabilidad" por no haberse sometido al test y afirmó que, a su juicio, le inhabilita para ser presidente de la Generalitat.

