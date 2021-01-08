La ministra Montero anuncia un contrato de Navantia para construir un patrullero para la Marina Real de Marruecos 

madrid
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha anunciado este viernes que Navantia ha obtenido un contrato para construir un patrullero de altura para la Marina Real marroquí.
Este contrato, que se llevara a cabo en el astillero de Navantia de San Fernando (Cádiz), supondrá un millón de horas de trabajo y unos 250 empleos durante tres años y medio, según ha explicado la ministra en rueda de prensa, donde ha estado acompañada de la presidenta de Navantia, Belén Gualda.
Tras destacar el compromiso del Gobierno con el futuro del sector español, la ministra ha expresado su confianza en que este nuevo contrato sea el principio de una serie de encargos internacionales en un sector en el que Navantia se ha convertido en "un referente" en todos los continentes.
