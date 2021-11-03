Montero anuncia que el Gobierno reformará el impuesto de plusvalía tras la sentencia del Constitucional

La sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional sobre el llamado impuesto de plusvalía ha obligado al Gobierno a aprobar una serie de cambios normativos en el texto que modifican el original. Así lo ha anunciado la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, en el Pleno del Congreso de los Diputados.

Según Montero, "en el momento que se estudie la sentencia", el Gobierno llevará al Consejo de Ministros "un texto legal para corregir elementos que se hubieran declarado inconstitucionales". Se trata, tal y como ha explicado la ministra, de dar "tranquilidad y seguridad" a los contribuyentes y garantizar la financiación de las entidades locales, que son las que reciben los recursos de este impuesto.

La anulación del impuesto por parte de Tribunal Constitucional se produce al considerar ilegal el método de cálculo de este controvertido tributo, alegando que "aunque la cuota no sea superior a la plusvalía realmente obtenida, sí resulta excesiva o exagerada y podría lesionar el principio de no confiscatoriedad".

Además, la sentencia del alto tribunal no permite que los contribuyentes puedan reclamar las autoliquidaciones ya firmes o que no estén recurridas a la fecha de la sentencia.

"Revitalizar el Estado del bienestar"

En su alocución, la ministra Montero ha querido insistir en la importancia que tienen las cuentas de 2022 para "consolidar la recuperación económica y social", una recuperación que tiene que llegar "a todas las personas, a todos los territorios y todos los sectores".

Por último, Montero ha hecho hincapié en la volatilidad del momento que vivimos. Una volatilidad que no debería confundirse con indefinición: "El escenario de volatilidad no implica que no tengamos en este Gobierno un rumbo bien definido", ha esgrimido, lo que pasa por "reforzar a la clase media y trabajadora".