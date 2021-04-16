Estás leyendo: El Comité para la Protección de los Periodistas pide a Interior investigar el interrogatorio a Muath Hamed

El Sindicato de Periodistas Palestino instó también este martes al Gobierno a "brindar protección" al periodista palestino tras asegurar que el servicio de inteligencia israelí le interrogó y amenazó en un encuentro organizado la Guardia Civil.

El periodista palestino Muath Hamed. Cedida

El Comité para la Protección de los Periodistas (CPJ, por sus siglas en inglés) ha expresado este viernes su preocupación por el relato del periodista palestino Muath Hamed, que asegura que el servicio de inteligencia israelí le interrogó y amenazó en un encuentro organizado por agentes del servicio de información de la Guardia Civil en una de las sedes principales del instituto armado.

Así lo explicó en una exclusiva a Público el refugiado en España junto a su familia, quien vive en la localidad vasca de Lemoa (Vizcaya) desde 2019. Los hechos ocurrieron en febrero, según Hamed, cuando fue citado por la Guardia Civil, alegando que algunos documentos que presentó en su solicitud de asilo estaban siendo examinados por Inmigración.

En esa cita, el agente español que lo atendió acabó derivándolo el mismo día de la cita con otra persona que se presentó como un oficial belga, pero Hamed identifica como un agente del Mossad.

El supuesto agente israelí empezó a presionarle, lanzando acusaciones veladas contra Muath y haciéndole ver que conocía sus comunicaciones y movimientos desde hacía tiempo

El director de comunicación del Ministerio del Interior español, Daniel Campos de Diego se ha pronunciado sobre estos hechos este jueves. Campos comentó al CPJ que el ministerio no tiene conocimiento de la reunión entre Hamed y un presunto agente israelí más allá de las acusaciones del periodista publicadas en la prensa.

Además, el organismo envió un correo electrónico a la Guardia Civil española, la Embajada de Israel en España y el Mossad de Israel en busca de comentarios, pero no recibió ninguna respuesta.

El comité ha mostrado su preocupación por la falta de respuestas de las fuerzas de seguridad españolas y destaca que los asuntos de inmigración y asilo son manejados por la Policía Nacional, no por la Guardia Civil, según la ley española. 

"Ya sea un intento de intimidar al reportero, exponer sus fuentes o reclutarlo como informante, tales esfuerzos serían una clara violación del derecho de Muath Hamed a realizar su trabajo periodístico. Las autoridades españolas deberían realizar una investigación sobre las acusaciones de Hamed", comenta el coordinador del programa para Europa y Asia Central del CPJ , Gulnoza Said.

Esta no ha sido la única entidad en condenar el incidente, el Sindicato de Periodistas Palestino instó este martes al Gobierno español a "brindar protección" al periodista palestino, además de pedir que se "lleve a cabo una investigación urgente" de los hechos. 

