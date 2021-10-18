Estás leyendo: Muere el exsecretario de Estado de EEUU Colin Powell por covid-19

Muere el exsecretario de Estado de EEUU Colin Powell por covid-19

Lo ha anunciado su familia en la red social Facebook. Tenía 84 años y había recibido la pauta completa de la vacuna contra el coronavirus. 

El exsecretario de Estado de EEUU entre 2001 y 2005 Colin Powell en una imagen de archivo.
El exsecretario de Estado de EEUU entre 2001 y 2005 Colin Powell en una imagen de archivo. MATT CAMPBELL / EFE

El exsecretario de Estado de EEUU entre 2001 y 2005 Colin Powell ha muerto este lunes enfermo de coronavirus, según ha anunciado su familia en Facebook. Tenía 84 años y había recibido las dos dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19.

"El general Colin L. Powell, exsecretario de Estado de Estados Unidos y presidente del Estado Mayor Conjunto, falleció esta mañana debido a complicaciones de covid-19", ha explicado la familia Powell en Facebook.

"Hemos perdido a un esposo, padre, abuelo y un gran estadounidense extraordinario y amoroso" ha añadido familia, que también ha agradecido al personal médico del Walter Reed National Medical Center "su tratamiento cuidadoso".

Powell fue el primer afroamericano en ocupar el cargo de secretario de Estado de EEUU. Admás, fue jefe del Estado Mayor Conjunto de las Fuerzas Armadas estadounidenses durante la presidencia de George Bush padre (1989-1993).

