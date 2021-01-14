Muere Fernando Miramontes, referencia política de la lucha antifranquista en Galicia

la coruña
El exdirigente político y sindical Fernando Miramontes, vinculado desde el franquismo con el Partido Comunista en Ferrol, ha fallecido a los 85 años este miércoles según han confirmado fuentes de la familia.
Nacido en 1935, denunció torturas por parte de la Policía al ser detenido por los sucesos del 10 de marzo de 1972 en el naval ferrolano. Por entonces, las protestas del sector acabaron con dos muertos por disparos policiales, los trabajadores Amador Rey y Daniel Niebla.
Ya en la etapa democrática, fue edil comunista y de Izquierda Unida y ejerció como primer teniente de alcalde de Ferrol en coalición con el PSOE.
Su formación, Esquerda Unida, lo definió como "compañero y uno de los referentes de la lucha obrera de nuestra ciudad". En un comunicado, mostró sus "condolencias a su familia".
En redes sociales, la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, lamentó su muerte y escribió que en Miramontes "todo era una lección de vida, compromiso político y alegría". "Fue tan valiente como generoso e íntegro", afirmó.
La dirigente ferrolana estimó que será "siempre parte de mí, de mi memoria, de lo que yo soy; qué doloroso tener que decirle adiós a un amigo tan querido".
